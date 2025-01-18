McGrath RentCorp Appoints Philip B. Hawkins as Chief Operating OfficerLivermore, Calif. – McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) announced on January 13, 2025, the appointment of Philip B. Hawkins as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. Hawkins, ag

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read McGrath RentCorp’s 8K filing here.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
