Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,727,000 after buying an additional 275,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after buying an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $530,612,000 after acquiring an additional 609,391 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

