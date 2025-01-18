MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,145,900 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 7,000,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.5 days.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEGEF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

