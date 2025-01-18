Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2025

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $138,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,599,000 after buying an additional 2,129,111 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,293,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,903,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,196,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.34 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

