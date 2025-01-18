Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $138,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,599,000 after buying an additional 2,129,111 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,293,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,903,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,196,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.34 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

