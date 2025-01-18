Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after buying an additional 81,411 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 209,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 236,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

