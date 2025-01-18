Merit Financial Group LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

