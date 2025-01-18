Merit Financial Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 380.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,544 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

