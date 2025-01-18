Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 239.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.