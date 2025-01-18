Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

CVE:MTA opened at C$3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of C$356.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.18. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$5.62.

In other Metalla Royalty & Streaming news, Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$68,080.00. Also, Director Lawrence Roulston bought 7,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,125.00. Insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock worth $72,188 in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

