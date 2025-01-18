Micah G. Woolstenhulme Purchases 2,500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) SVP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,848. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS opened at $26.66 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $675.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 576.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

