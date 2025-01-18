MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last three months. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $396.50 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.07.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

