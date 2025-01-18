Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

