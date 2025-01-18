Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 528 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.98. 1,859,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,854. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $304.85 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

