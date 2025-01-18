Morton Capital Management LLC CA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Client First Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV stock opened at $600.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.56. The stock has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $474.68 and a twelve month high of $612.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

