Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 91,027,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 237,692,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Up 12.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.