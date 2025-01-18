M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Raised by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,741.20. This represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $196.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.16. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.97%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

