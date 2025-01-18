MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 439,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 341,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

