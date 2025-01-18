Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares trading hands.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

