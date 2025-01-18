Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $222,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $858.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.06 and a twelve month high of $941.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $883.32 and its 200 day moving average is $757.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

