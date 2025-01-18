Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 937,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,515.0 days.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
NFPDF stock remained flat at $23.09 on Friday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
