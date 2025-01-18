Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 937,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,515.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

NFPDF stock remained flat at $23.09 on Friday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

