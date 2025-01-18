Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.60 and traded as high as $25.54. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 49,740 shares traded.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $351.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northeast Community Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,792 shares in the company, valued at $340,788.80. This represents a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane B. Cavanaugh sold 2,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,056.40. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $209,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,132,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

