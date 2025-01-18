Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 2,021,538 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $338.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 145.4% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,767 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

