Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,548,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 8,260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 609.7 days.

Northland Power Trading Up 1.6 %

NPIFF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 165,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,889. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

