Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.03), with a volume of 571983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.08.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.