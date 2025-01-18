Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $8.46. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 47,220 shares traded.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

