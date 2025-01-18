Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $8.46. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 47,220 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
