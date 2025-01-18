Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BXMX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 91,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,008. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 675,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 610,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 210.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364,454 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,303.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 488,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 454,058 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

