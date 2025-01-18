Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BXMX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 91,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,008. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
