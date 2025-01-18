NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.81.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $202.25 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.