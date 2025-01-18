O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 6.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.26 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

