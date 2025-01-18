O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 0.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $120.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

