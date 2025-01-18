O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Covey worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Franklin Covey by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 36.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $436.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.46.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

