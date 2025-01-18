Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Receives $22.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have commented on OKLO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 7.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

Oklo stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.