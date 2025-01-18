OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 73,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,952. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.98.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

