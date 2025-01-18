OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 73,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,952. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.98.
About OneConnect Financial Technology
