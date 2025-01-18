Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) SVP Sells $108,650.00 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 74.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 673.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

