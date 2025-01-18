P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 424.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BKFKF opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $64.30.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

