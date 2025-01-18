Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PGTK stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
About Pacific Green Technologies
