Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGTK stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Featured Stories

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

