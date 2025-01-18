Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. 6,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.
Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.75.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
