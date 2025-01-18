peaq (PEAQ) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

peaq (PEAQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. peaq has a total market capitalization of $278.88 million and $28.78 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, peaq has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One peaq coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get peaq alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,268.20 or 0.99769926 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,238.81 or 0.98775408 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About peaq

peaq’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,226,239,291 coins and its circulating supply is 659,625,056 coins. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.network.

peaq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,226,142,719.03024832 with 659,541,280.66101731 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.44294544 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $29,593,771.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for peaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.