PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after buying an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.