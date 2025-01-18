Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$2.45. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 25,384 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.
