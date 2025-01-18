Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 918,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,742,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,953,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

