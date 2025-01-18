PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in December

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,615,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 7,446,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

PetroTal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 170,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.