Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Pioneer Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

