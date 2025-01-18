Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,396.71 ($16.99) and traded as low as GBX 349.36 ($4.25). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 361.50 ($4.40), with a volume of 1,661,608 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,362.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Technology: Invest for today and shape the future

The modern world is built on technology – an ever-advancing megatrend transforming to our lives today and shaping our future. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc provides investors access to this enormous, fast-evolving potential.

As one of the largest, most experienced technology investment trusts in Europe, we have deep experience in identifying trends early.

