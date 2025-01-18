Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Prada Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRDSF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300. Prada has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

