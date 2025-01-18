Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,338 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned 5.45% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEMM. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $669,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000.

QEMM stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

