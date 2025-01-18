Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Pfizer
In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pfizer Price Performance
NYSE:PFE opened at $26.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
