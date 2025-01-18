Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 1.1% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,015 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

