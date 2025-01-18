Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

