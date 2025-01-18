Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $434.16 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96. The company has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

