Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

